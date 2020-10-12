American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $700,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

