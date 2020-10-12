American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.
Shares of ACC traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94.
In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $700,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.