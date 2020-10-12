American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. 3,137,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.15.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

