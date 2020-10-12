American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded to Neutral at 140166

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. 140166’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.