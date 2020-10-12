Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.38.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $236.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

