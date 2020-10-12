AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMN. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

