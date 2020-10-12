AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:AMN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 300,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,790. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after buying an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,355.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 569,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after buying an additional 530,820 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 606,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.0% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 603,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

