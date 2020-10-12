Ampleforth (AMPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.30 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00006970 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $77.26 million and $3.30 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.01 or 0.04862039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 194,338,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,901,782 tokens. Ampleforth's official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth's official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

