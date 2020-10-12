Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Shares Down 5.3%

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 651,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 766,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

AMPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.82). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $428,626.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

