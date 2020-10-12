Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMDUF stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.