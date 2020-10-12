Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$2.38 EPS

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($1.55). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 595.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.56) to ($5.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,442. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

