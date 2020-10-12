Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Avnet posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

AVT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 779,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Avnet by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 734,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 39.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.