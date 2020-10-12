Analyzing Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and China Power Equipment (NASDAQ:CPQQ)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and China Power Equipment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $106.30 million 42.50 -$39.05 million ($0.16) -115.50 China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Power Equipment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ballard Power Systems and China Power Equipment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $21.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and China Power Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -38.64% -16.53% -12.63% China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products. In addition, it provides technology solutions comprising engineering services and technology transfer services, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Its products are applied to transit bus, rail, material handling, truck, marine, and infrastructure. The company markets its products in China, Germany, the United States, Japan, Belgium, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, Taiwan, France, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, and internationally. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About China Power Equipment

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

