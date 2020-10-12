Analyzing Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG) and GN Store Nord A/S (NYSE:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra Resources has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Integra Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 10.29% 28.28% 8.61% Integra Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Integra Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $1.89 billion 5.30 $217.96 million $4.94 46.10 Integra Resources N/A N/A -$16.32 million ($0.50) -6.82

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Integra Resources. Integra Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and Integra Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 4 0 2.80 Integra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Integra Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption. It also provides FalCom, a communication and hearing protection solution for defense and security forces. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Audigy, FalCom, Jabra, and Blueparrott brand names. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho. It also has an option agreement to acquire War Eagle Gold-Silver Deposit. The company was formerly known as Mag Copper Limited and changed its name to Integra Resources Corp. in August 2017. Integra Resources Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

