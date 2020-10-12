Analyzing Legend Biotech (CALT) & The Competition

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: CALT) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Legend Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $19.56 million -$3.45 million -153.53 Legend Biotech Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.82

Legend Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Legend Biotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Legend Biotech Competitors 7284 19884 37762 1517 2.50

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.70%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Legend Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech N/A -21.07% -19.95% Legend Biotech Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

About Legend Biotech

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) also intends to take Nefecon through a global Phase 3 study to commercialization. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

