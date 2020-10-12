Analyzing NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) & BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BB Seguridade and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade $1.22 billion 7.11 $1.69 billion N/A N/A NIPPON YUSEN KA/S $16.50 billion 0.20 -$400.95 million N/A N/A

BB Seguridade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIPPON YUSEN KA/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BB Seguridade and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade 0 0 2 0 3.00 NIPPON YUSEN KA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BB Seguridade and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade 125.41% 56.19% 30.64% NIPPON YUSEN KA/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BB Seguridade has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BB Seguridade pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Summary

BB Seguridade beats NIPPON YUSEN KA/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BB Seguridade

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the bulk shipping business comprising car transportation, car terminals development, and inland transportation networks construction; dry bulk transportation of freight that include iron ore, coal, and wood-chips; liquid transportation activities, which comprise crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas for petroleum, petrochemical, and energy companies; and upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. In addition, the company operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops transport systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

