Analyzing Noble (NYSE:NE) and Valaris (NYSE:VALPQ)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Noble (NYSE:NE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Noble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.02 Noble $1.31 billion 0.78 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -2.68

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Noble. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Valaris and Noble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Noble 8 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 33.48%. Noble has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential downside of 69.36%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Noble.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Noble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Noble beats Valaris on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

