Analyzing Tilray (TLRY) and The Competition

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tilray to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tilray alerts:

This table compares Tilray and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -3.73 Tilray Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -1.86

Tilray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tilray and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 136 360 408 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 101.70%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 82.98%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Tilray rivals beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.