Analyzing Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) and Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vasta Platform and Campbell Soup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 4 2 0 2.33 Campbell Soup 4 7 3 0 1.93

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $52.15, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Campbell Soup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup 18.73% 40.53% 7.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Campbell Soup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.69 billion 1.71 $1.63 billion $2.95 16.65

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Vasta Platform on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vital Farms, Inc. operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners. Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products in the United States; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products in the United States and Canada. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

