Analyzing Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) & Denison Mines (OTCMKTS:DNN)

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Denison Mines has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Denison Mines and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31% Western Uranium & Vanadium -6,702.27% -14.66% -12.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Denison Mines and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denison Mines and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines $11.72 million 18.45 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -17.27 Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 343.62 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denison Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Denison Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denison Mines beats Western Uranium & Vanadium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

