Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Head to Head Review

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContraFect and Anchiano Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect N/A N/A -$12.79 million $1.11 5.04 Anchiano Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.12 million ($3.46) -0.36

Anchiano Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ContraFect and Anchiano Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect N/A -133.30% -38.78% Anchiano Therapeutics N/A -89.84% -52.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Anchiano Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of ContraFect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Anchiano Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ContraFect has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Anchiano Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ContraFect and Anchiano Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

ContraFect presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.23%. Anchiano Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,169.84%. Given Anchiano Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anchiano Therapeutics is more favorable than ContraFect.

Summary

ContraFect beats Anchiano Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic influenza infections. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

