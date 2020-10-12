Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.15.
Shares of ATRS opened at $3.30 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $548.11 million, a PE ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 837.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 470,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1,615.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
