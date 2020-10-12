Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.30 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $548.11 million, a PE ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 837.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 470,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1,615.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

