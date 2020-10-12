Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $43.90. 2,297,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,093,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $83,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

