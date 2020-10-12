Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.86

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Apple’s score:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

AAPL stock traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.40. 239,415,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,476,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35. The company has a market cap of $2,156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

