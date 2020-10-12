Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rose 6.4% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $132.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $125.18 and last traded at $124.40. Approximately 238,794,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 170,476,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $116.25 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.85.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2,156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

