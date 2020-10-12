Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) were up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 1,522,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 705,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

FUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The firm has a market cap of $217.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

