Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) versus Curtiss Motorcycles (NASDAQ:CMOT) Critical Comparison

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 1 4 0 2.80

Arcimoto has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -840.39% -224.42% -102.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Arcimoto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto $990,000.00 219.33 -$15.34 million ($0.85) -8.11

Curtiss Motorcycles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Risk and Volatility

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcimoto beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

