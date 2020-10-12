Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,375 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,194,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $1,157,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013,751 shares of company stock valued at $40,760,468 in the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ares Management by 116.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 31.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

