Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.19.

ANET stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.61. 538,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $736,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,768.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $1,773,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $827,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,653 shares of company stock worth $16,508,768. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

