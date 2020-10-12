Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.
Shares of AI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. 4,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.77.
In other Arlington Asset Investment news, CFO Richard Ernst Konzmann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,995 shares in the company, valued at $262,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Rock Tonkel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,496.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $264,300. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 34.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1,524.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180,338 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.
About Arlington Asset Investment
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.