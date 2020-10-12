Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of AI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. 4,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 73.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlington Asset Investment news, CFO Richard Ernst Konzmann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,995 shares in the company, valued at $262,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Rock Tonkel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,496.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $264,300. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 34.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1,524.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180,338 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

