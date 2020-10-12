Arlington Asset Investment’s (AI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AI. ValuEngine raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.54. Arlington Asset Investment has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 73.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Rock Tonkel, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,513.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Rock Tonkel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,496.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,300. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 1,809.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.