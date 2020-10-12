ArtByte Trading 93.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00439535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.