Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Insider Purchases C$943,368.56 in Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 111,934 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$943,368.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,301 shares in the company, valued at C$1,688,116.80.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$8.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -971.11. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AX.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

