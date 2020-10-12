Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 130.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arvinas by 202.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

