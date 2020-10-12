Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.17.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND opened at $160.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.92 and a 52-week high of $166.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $225,574,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,473,000 after purchasing an additional 729,613 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,952,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after buying an additional 100,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 190,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,114,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.