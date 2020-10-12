Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASH. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.64.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after buying an additional 264,956 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,403,000 after buying an additional 466,628 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,274,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,082,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after buying an additional 72,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.