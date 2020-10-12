ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

CSFB reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ASMIY opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. ASM International has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

