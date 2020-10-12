ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €375.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €328.79 ($386.81).

