ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ASBFY opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.