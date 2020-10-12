Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.
ASMB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
