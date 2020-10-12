Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

ASMB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

