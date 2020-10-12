Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 879,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,532. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 440,590 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 302,093 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

