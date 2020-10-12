ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Stock Price Up 10.2%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 949,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,714% from the average daily volume of 52,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 97.13% and a negative return on equity of 53.12%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

