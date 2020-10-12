Atheios Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $7,911.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 36,370,809 coins and its circulating supply is 33,924,110 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

