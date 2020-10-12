Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ACBI opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

