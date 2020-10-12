Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,630,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,535,000 after purchasing an additional 349,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,475 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 861,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

