Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

AY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of AY stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

