Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.57 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

