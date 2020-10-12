Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.57 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Company Profile
Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.
Featured Article: Death Cross
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.