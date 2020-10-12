Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
BCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $451,227. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atreca by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atreca by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atreca by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 136.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
