Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $538.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.22.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $451,227. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atreca by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atreca by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atreca by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 136.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

