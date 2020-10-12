AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AU Optronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

AUOTY opened at $3.96 on Thursday. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AU Optronics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

