Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “
EARS stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.22. Auris Medical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.72.
About Auris Medical
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
