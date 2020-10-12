Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Acquires £3,120 in Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider Lucy Walker bought 2,000 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.83).

Shares of LON:ARR opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 242 ($3.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.52.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

