Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Acquires £3,120 in Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider Lucy Walker bought 2,000 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.83).
Shares of LON:ARR opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 242 ($3.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.52.
Aurora Investment Trust
